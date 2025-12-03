IVE’s Leeseo To Step Down As “Inkigayo” MC

IVE’s Leeseo is stepping down as MC of “Inkigayo.”

On December 3, SBS announced, “Leeseo will conclude her MC duties after the episode of ‘Inkigayo’ airing at 3:20 p.m. KST on December 7.” She is stepping down after one year and seven months due to her busy schedule.

Producer Choi Jang Won said, “Everyone on the production team is sad to part ways with Leeseo. Her always bright, energetic presence gave the staff a lot of strength on set. I want to thank her for the affection and dedication she showed to the program and the team,” adding, “I wish her nothing but luck as she moves forward into an even brighter future. I look forward to meeting her again in another wonderful setting and working together.”

Leeseo said, “It was truly an honor to spend every Sunday over the past one year and seven months with DIVE (fandom name) and with all the viewers,” adding, “Every Sunday felt like a gift to me. I am sure I was clumsy at first, but thanks to the viewers who always supported me and sent me so much love, I feel I can wrap things up happily.”

She also said, “To the DIVEs who always supported MC Leeseo, I love you so much. I want to thank the production staff, the agency employees, and my fellow MCs for all their hard work,” adding, “Although this is a temporary goodbye to MC Leeseo, I will continue to meet you as IVE’s Leeseo with even better performances and activities, so please keep supporting me.”

IVE recently kicked off their world tour “SHOW WHAT I AM” in Seoul last month, and the group recently announced upcoming Asian dates and cities.

