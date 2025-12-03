Ahn Bo Hyun Effortlessly Carries Lee Joo Bin On His Shoulder In New Drama “Spring Fever” Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has unveiled a new heart-fluttering poster!

“Spring Fever” is a spring romance that will thaw the frozen hearts of teacher Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), who is emotionally cold, and the passionate Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun).

The poster highlights the dynamic between Seon Jae Gyu and Yoon Bom. Seon Jae Gyu lifts Yoon Bom effortlessly, draping her over his shoulder while holding a single flower in his mouth. His look—showing both straightforwardness and a playful streak—reflects his unpredictable personality. In particular, Jae Gyu’s arm tattoo stands out.

Meanwhile, Yoon Bom clings to Seon Jae Gyu with a flustered facial expression as if her heart is fluttering. The sharp contrast between the two highlights each character’s personality, making their dynamic even more captivating.

The tagline, “A reckless spring romance has begun!” suggests that, although they become unexpectedly entangled, their emotions will gradually intertwine.

The production team said, “We wanted to capture the warm, cheerful excitement of spring days arriving in a chilly season,” adding, “Please look forward to seeing how actors Ahn Bo Hyun and Lee Joo Bin’s dazzling visual chemistry and their contrasting energies will unfold in the story.”

“Spring Fever” is set to premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

