Choo Young Woo's School Life Is Ordinary Until Love Changes Everything In New Romance Film

Upcoming film “Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” (literal translation) has unveiled new stills!

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” is a romance film about Seo Yoon (Shin Sia), who loses her memory every day, and Jae Won (Choo Young Woo), who works to fill those lost memories as they protect and remember each other. It is an adaptation of the Japanese novel of the same name, reimagined with a distinctly Korean sensibility.

Choo Young Woo plays Jae Won, a young man who starts a relationship with a fake confession amid his monotonous daily life. Over time, he comes to understand Seo Yoon and works to fill her days.

Choo Young Woo will portray in detail the gradual process of Jae Won’s falling in love with Seo Yoon, whose bright, positive energy is the complete opposite of his cynical view of everyday life.

The stills of Jae Won highlight the character’s potential as classic “boyfriend material,” capturing the look of a high school student experiencing first love. Stills showing Jae Won emptying the trash as part of his school duties or listening to music on the bus on the way to school depict the everyday life of an ordinary high school student.

After Seo Yoon appears, Jae Won’s ordinary days change into those of a boy falling in love, as he is seen searching for her in the hallway or staring at his phone in front of the school gate.

The emotional changes in Jae Won hint at the story of the two characters growing closer and forming a deep bond.

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” will hit theaters on December 24.

Until then, watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)