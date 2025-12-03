Jang Ki Young Watches Over Ahn Eun Jin In The Emergency Room In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Gong Ji Hyeok witnessed Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun) and Yoo Ha Young (Woo Davi) kissing and mistakenly believed they were having an affair. Worried that Go Da Rim might be hurt, he decided to protect her. At the end of the previous episode, Go Da Rim collapsed right in front of him. Gong Ji Hyeok carried her on his back and rushed to the emergency room, even hanging up a call from Kim Sun Woo that came through on Go Da Rim’s phone. He then murmured, “I wish I were the only one by your side. I think I’ve lost my mind.”

In the released stills, Ji Hyeok is seen watching over Da Rim as she sleeps in the emergency room. The look in his eyes, and the small gestures he makes as he takes care of her, reveal his desperate feelings.

In the images below, Da Rim, who is now awake, is shown looking at Ji Hyeok with a surprised expression. Previously, she had said she didn’t want to trouble him anymore. Viewers are now curious to see how Da Rim will react and what emotions she will feel upon waking to find Ji Hyeok there.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming episode, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim will be swept up in a storm of emotions as their love for each other deepens. Though both try to convince themselves that they shouldn’t, they can no longer control their growing attraction. This will make their romance even more poignant and heighten viewers’ immersion.”

They added, “Because the upcoming scenes require a wide emotional range, the detailed and profound acting of Jang Ki Young and Ahn Eun Jin will shine even more. The two actors discussed their characters’ turbulent emotions in depth on set and created even more dramatic scenes. We ask for viewers’ continued interest and anticipation.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on December 3 at 9 p.m. KST.

Source (1)