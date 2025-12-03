Ji Sung And Oh Se Young Are Far From A Typical Married Couple In New Drama “The Judge Returns”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has teased the dynamic between Ji Sung and Oh Se Young!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm and winds up traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Ji Sung plays Lee Han Young, the son-in-law of Haenal Law Firm and a judge nicknamed the slave judge, while Oh Se Young plays Yoo Se Hee, the youngest daughter of Haenal Law Firm.

The newly released stills highlight the subtle relationship between married couple Lee Han Young and Yoo Se Hee, teasing their love-hate story.

Lee Han Young is a judge from a modest background who marries Yoo Se Hee and becomes Haenal Law Firm’s so-called slave judge, driven by his ambition to climb higher. Because their marriage is built on a desire for money and comfort, a cold distance exists between Han Young and Se Hee.

After an unexpected accident sends Han Young back 10 years to his early days as a single judge, he approaches Se Hee with the goal of pursuing justice this time. His knowing smile, with his phone in hand, creates subtle tension.

Having grown up without lacking anything, Se Hee is strong-willed, unyielding, and quick to turn her back on Han Young the moment he defies Haenal Law Firm’s authority. After being sent back 10 years in time, Se Hee has a disastrous first encounter with Han Young at a blind date, only to gradually find herself drawn to him.

Ji Sung and Oh Se Young portray a couple whose relationship, once full of coldness, takes on a new dimension as they start over with different goals. They are also expected to navigate tense battles surrounding Haenal Law Firm, which is deeply involved in biased trials.

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Devil Judge” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also check out Oh Se Young in “The Third Marriage” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)