Watch: Park Shin Hye, Go Kyung Pyo, ITZY’s Yuna, And More Gather For Energetic Script Reading Of “Undercover Ms. Hong”

tvN’s new weekend drama “Undercover Ms. Hong” has unveiled photos and a video from its first script reading!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Ms. Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

The drama is directed by Park Sun Ho of “Wok of Love,” “Business Proposal,” and “Suspicious Partner.”

The script reading brought together director Park Sun Ho, writer Moon Hyun Kyung, and an impressive cast lineup including Park Shin Hye, Go Kyung Pyo, Ha Yun Kyung, Cho Han Gyeol, ITZY’s Yuna, and more.

Park Shin Hye effortlessly showcased both sides of her character—the capable and confident career woman Hong Geum Bo, and her undercover identity as the fresh-faced rookie Hong Jang Mi.

Go Kyung Pyo fully embodied Shin Jung Woo, a cold management consultant and the newly appointed CEO of Hanmin Securities, who believes that only numbers never lie. His scenes with Park Shin Hye hinted at fun and lively office chemistry between the two leads.

Ha Yun Kyung added spark as Go Bok Hee, the president’s secretary at Hanmin Securities and the “big sister” of dorm room 301, where undercover Geum Bo lives. Calling her character “ambitious yet lovable,” she also teased great chemistry with Park Shin Hye, saying, “The dynamic between Geum Bo and Bok Hee will be a fun point to watch.”

Cho Han Gyeol made a strong impression as Albert Oh—a cinephile who parachutes into the company thanks to family connections and the free-spirited grandson of Hanmin Securities chairman Kang Pil Bum (Lee Deok Hwa).

Choi Ji Soo and Kang Chae Young will play dorm roommates Kang Nora and Kim Mi Sook, joining Park Shin Hye and Ha Yun Kyung in portraying the growth and friendship of the four women.

The cast also includes veteran actors Lee Deok Hwa, Kim Do Hyun, Jang Do Ha, Seo Hyun Chul, Im Chul Soo, Kim Hyung Mook, Park Mi Hyun, Byun Jung Soo, Kim Won Hae, Han Soo Ho, Lee Soo Mi, Kim Young Woong, and Jung Yi Rang, adding even more depth to the production. ITZY’s Yuna will also make her acting debut with a special appearance as Hong Jang Mi, Hong Geum Bo’s younger sister.

After the reading, Park Shin Hye shared, “Every character comes to life so well. It feels like this undercover mission will really get hearts racing. Please look forward to it.”

Go Kyung Pyo added, “It’s an honor to work together. We’ll work hard to make it enjoyable.”

Ha Yun Kyung said, “The atmosphere is great, and the script is fun—I think a really good drama will come out of this. Since the story is filled with hidden secrets, please stay tuned.” Cho Han Gyeol described it as “a drama that blends both genre and comedy elements, making it easy to immerse yourself in.”

“Undercover Ms. Hong” is scheduled to premiere in January 2026.

