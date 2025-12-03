i-dle Announces Stops For 2026 World Tour “Syncopation”

i-dle is gearing up for their 2026 world tour “Syncopation”!

On December 3, i-dle officially unveiled a poster announcing the dates and cities for the tour.

The title “Syncopation” refers to the musical technique of emphasizing weak beats to create variations and tension in rhythm. It suggests that this world tour will showcase i-dle’s unique rhythm and energy, breaking free from fixed patterns and defying expectations.

i-dle will kick off the tour with a two-night concert in Seoul from February 21 to 22 at the KSPO DOME, before heading to Taipei, Bangkok, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Yokohama, and Hong Kong. Additional cities and tour dates will be announced later.

Check out the stops below!

Are you excited for i-dle’s upcoming world tour? Stay tuned for updates, and check out our full 2026 masterlist of K-pop tours here!

Watch i-dle’s Miyeon on the dating show “My Sibling’s Romance” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)