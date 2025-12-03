BTS's Jin Donates To Meaningful Cause For His Birthday

BTS’s Jin celebrated his birthday by giving back the love he has received in a meaningful way!

According to the Busan Namgwang Social Welfare Society on December 3, Jin donated 100 million won (approximately $68,100) ahead of his birthday, which is December 4, to support underprivileged members of the local community.

In line with the society’s 80-year history, which began as a child welfare facility, the funds will be prioritized for child and youth welfare programs.

Given Jin’s longstanding interest in nurturing the talents of children and adolescents, the donation will go toward various talent-support scholarship programs for underprivileged children as well as a “Self-Reliant Youth Support Program” for those aging out of childcare institutions.

Jin successfully wrapped up the encore show of his first solo fan concert tour “#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR” on October 31. BTS is currently gearing up for a full-group comeback in the first half of next year.

Happy birthday, Jin!

