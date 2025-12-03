Seo Hyun Jin, Chang Ryul, Lee Si Woo, And Dahyun Share Radiant Smiles As They Choose Love Again In “Love Me”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has unveiled its main poster!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Seven years ago, after the tragic accident of their mother Kim Mi Ran (Jang Hye Jin), the Seo family—Seo Jun Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin), Seo Jin Ho (Yoo Jae Myung), and Seo Jun Seo (Lee Si Woo)—became both the ones who cherished each other the most and the ones who made each other feel the loneliest.

However, in the newly released poster, they wear radiant smiles—each finding the courage to face love once again in their own way.

Each character’s expression, blossoming at the moment they encounter love, is different yet subtly similar. Seo Jun Kyung—who had quietly withered from loneliness despite her seemingly perfect life—and Ju Do Hyun (Chang Ryul), the man who first recognized that loneliness, smile with the same warmth.

Seo Jin Ho’s faint smile carries not resignation, but the gentle space of a man ready to love again, while Jin Ja Yeong (Yoon Sea) gazes at him with soft tenderness.

Seo Jun Seo, who has grown through a period of wandering and finally comes to understand the value of the people beside him—and the reason to love—stands opposite Ji Hye On (TWICE’s Dahyun), who begins to shine as she falls in step with the rhythm of his heart.

As the caption reads, “We’re still clumsy at loving—so please, completely Love Me,” the story shows that when loneliness and loss are faced head-on, love turns into a question, a journey, and ultimately something whole.

The production team shared, “This main poster highlights the journey of characters who begin to bloom again only after choosing love in the aftermath of loss. As they start writing love back into each other’s lives, please look forward to the next chapters of their romance.”

“Love Me” will premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

