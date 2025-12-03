Jang Ki Yong Refuses To Let Go Of Ahn Eun Jin’s Hand Even In Front Of Kim Mu Jun In “Dynamite Kiss”

Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin are trapped alone in the rain in tonight’s episode of “Dynamite Kiss”!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

In the newly released stills, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim take shelter from the pouring rain inside a mountain cave, stranded alone together. Go Da Rim sits curled up, while Gong Ji Hyeok keeps his distance, unable to move any closer. Curiosity grows over what circumstances left the two isolated in the mountains.

As time passes and night falls, the atmosphere shifts. Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim now sit face-to-face, and he tightly clasps her hands. His gaze burns as he looks at her. In this moment—shown in the earlier preview—Gong Ji Hyeok tells her, “I’m swayed too,” responding to her drunken confession from before.

The final still heightens the tension even further as Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun) appears before them. Yet even in front of him—someone Gong Ji Hyeok believes to be Go Da Rim’s husband—Gong Ji Hyeok refuses to let go of her hand, his expression firm and unwavering.

The production team shared, “In today’s Episode 7, Gong Ji Hyeok undergoes a major change as he becomes fully aware of his feelings for Go Da Rim. The cave scene will capture their emotional arc at its most intense. Please look forward to the thrilling, dopamine-sparking romance brought to life by Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” will air on December 3 at 9 p.m. KST.

