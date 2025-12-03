Sooyoung Protects Her Fallen Bias Kim Jae Yeong With Quiet Devotion In “I DOL I”

The upcoming drama “I DOL I” has shared a glimpse at the exciting relationship shift between Sooyoung and Kim Jae Yeong!

“I DOL I” is a mysterious courtroom romance drama as Maeng Se Na (Sooyoung), a virtuous star lawyer and devoted fan, defends her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The newly released stills capture the blossoming dynamic between Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik. Overnight, Ra Ik becomes a murder suspect with no one left to rely on. Se Na, a star lawyer known for her unbeatable winning streak, steps in as the savior of her “ultimate bias” Do Ra Ik. While Ra Ik remains wary, Se Na’s gaze toward him is gentle.

The stills also spotlight Ra Ik’s past—showing how he once became Se Na’s only source of light and hope during her difficult reality. As an 11-year fan of his group Gold Boys, Se Na sits alone in an empty audience, cheering wholeheartedly for rookie Ra Ik when no one else pays attention.

Another set of images captures their growing closeness. Se Na watches over Ra Ik—now asleep and finally letting his guard down—with an expression that mixes warmth, concern, and unspoken affection. How will the longtime fan and her idol—now tied together by the mission to prove his innocence—navigate their fated partnership and the romance slowly taking shape between them?

Sooyoung shared, “Se Na appears like a reliable hero every time Ra Ik is in danger. It was fascinating to see the usual male–female role dynamic flipped compared to typical dramas.” She added, “Se Na can’t reveal that she’s Ra Ik’s fan, but I wanted to express her deep affection, empathy, and understanding of him through her eyes.”

Kim Jae Yeong commented, “‘A sincerity that goes beyond fandom’ is the key to Se Na and Ra Ik’s relationship. They start as a star and his fan, but through the case, they come to face each other’s true selves and grow together.” He continued, “More than anything, the desire to protect one another—and an indescribable pull between them—is what sets this couple apart.”

“I DOL I” is set to premiere on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

