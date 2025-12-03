Variety Show “Dolsing Fourmen” To Conclude Its Four-Year Run

SBS’s talk variety show “Dolsing Fourmen” is officially coming to an end after four years.

On December 3, SBS announced that the program will wrap up with its 213th and final episode, set to air on December 23.

Premiering in July 2021, “Dolsing Fourmen” brings together four of Korea’s most well-known divorced entertainers—Tak Jae Hoon, Lee Sang Min, Im Won Hee, and Kim Joon Ho—as they welcome guests into their homes and engage in candid, wide-ranging conversations.

Recently, both Lee Sang Min and Kim Joon Ho shared joyful personal news as they each announced their remarriages.

Addressing the show’s conclusion, the production team expressed their gratitude, stating, “We sincerely thank the viewers who have shown their love over the years. We promise that the final episode will deliver laughs until the very end, just as ‘Dolsing Fourmen’ always has.”

The final episode of “Dolsing Fourmen” will air on December 23 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

