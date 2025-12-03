LE SSERAFIM And HUNTR/X's Singing Voices To Perform On 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

LE SSERAFIM and the singing voices for HUNTR/X will be ringing in 2026 on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve”!

The famous American New Year’s Eve television special has revealed most of this year’s performer lineup, which will include LE SSERAFIM and the singing voices for the fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami.

Notably, while most of the annual special is pre-recorded, LE SSERAFIM will be performing live in New York’s Times Square for this year’s show.

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will air on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the rest of the newly announced lineup below!