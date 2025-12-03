YouTube Reveals Korea's Top 10 Most Popular Songs Of 2025

YouTube has revealed which songs were the most popular in Korea this year!

On December 3, YouTube Korea wrapped up 2025 by releasing several year-end lists that looked back at trends from the past year.

Only views from YouTube users in Korea or Shorts created by YouTube users in Korea counted towards these lists, and only songs that were either released in 2025 or saw drastic growth in popularity compared to the previous year were included.

For the Top Songs list, YouTube Korea counted not only views from official music videos but also lyric videos and art track videos.

The soundtrack to the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” swept the top spots on both YouTube Korea’s Top Songs list and Top Songs on Shorts list for 2025, albeit with different songs. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” took No. 1 on the Top Songs list, while Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” claimed No. 1 on the Top Songs on Shorts list. (“Golden” came in at No. 2 on the Top Songs on Shorts list, while “Soda Pop” ranked No. 3 on the Top Songs list for the year.)

The only other songs to make both year-end lists were IVE’s “REBEL HEART” and BLACKPINK’s “JUMP.” “REBEL HEART” took No. 7 on the Top Songs list and No. 6 on the Top Songs on Shorts lists, while “JUMP” ranked No. 8 on the Top Songs lists and No. 5 on the Top Songs on Shorts list.

Check out both of this year’s lists of YouTube Korea’s most popular songs below!

Top Songs

Top Songs on Shorts

Saja Boys – “Soda Pop” HUNTR/X – “Golden” ATLXS – “PASSO BEM SOLTO (Slowed)” Connie Francis – “Pretty Little Baby” BLACKPINK – “JUMP” IVE – “REBEL HEART” Joyful – “chess” yung kai – “blue” Hyun Seo – “DayDream” BOYNEXTDOOR – “IF I SAY, I LOVE YOU”

Congratulations to all the artists who made this year’s lists!