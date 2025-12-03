BLACKPINK's Rosé And HUNTR/X Make Spotify Wrapped's 2025 List Of Top 10 Most-Streamed Songs

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and “KPop Demon Hunters” girl group HUNTR/X both made Spotify’s year-end list of the most-streamed songs!

On December 3 local time, Spotify published its year-end Wrapped report for 2025, which sums up its global streaming stats for the entire year.

Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” took No. 3 on the 2025 list of the most-streamed songs globally, while HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the soundtrack of the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) ranked No. 7 for the year.

Check out this year’s top 10 below!

Congratulations to Rosé, Bruno Mars, and the cast and crew of “KPop Demon Hunters”!