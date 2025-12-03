Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An Talk About Working Together For New Romance Drama 'Surely Tomorrow'

Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An have dished on their on-screen love story in the upcoming JTBC drama “Surely Tomorrow”!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

When asked to sum up their characters’ relationship with one keyword, Park Seo Joon chose “love.” “As time passes and you experience various situations, the form and shape of love might change, but if you look at Gyeong Do and Ji Woo, you can see that the feeling still remains. I think it’d be difficult to talk about their relationship without mentioning the emotion of ‘love.’”

Meanwhile, Won Ji An chose the word “magnet” to describe how Gyeong Do and Ji Woo are still drawn to one another even after years have passed, explaining that only an undeniable attraction could lead to that sort of relationship.

Describing his first impression of Won Ji An, Park Seo Joon recalled, “From the early stages of casting, I was curious and really looking forward to seeing who would be cast in the role of Ji Woo. When I first met actress Won Ji An, she had the exact vibe that I’d imagined Ji Woo would have, so I became even more confident in the drama.”

“It’s a drama with a lot of emotional scenes, so we trusted and relied on one another a lot during filming,” he continued.

Won Ji An expressed her deep gratitude to the co-star, saying, “On set, I usually had a lot of discussions with the director and Park Seo Joon on how to portray scenes. Leading such an intense story for a long time, there were times when I began to feel physically and emotionally drained, but whenever that happened, [Park Seo Joon] took good care of me, and that really stands out in my memory.”

She went on, “Up until the end of filming, [Park Seo Joon] helped me not to miss even the smallest details and was very considerate of me. Thanks to him, I was able to really learn a lot, so I feel very grateful to him.”

“Surely Tomorrow” will premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

