Nam Ji Hyun And Moon Sang Min Run Into Each Other Under The Moonlight In New Drama “To My Beloved Thief”

KBS2’s “To My Beloved Thief” has unveiled a new poster!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

In the poster, Hong Eun Jo and Prince Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min) gaze at each other under the moonlight.

Hong Eun Jo works as a thief named Gil Dong to help feed starving commoners. Wearing black clothes and carrying a bow to hide her presence, she climbs onto a rooftop, where she unexpectedly runs into Prince Yi Yeol, and reacts with surprise.

Meanwhile, Prince Yi Yeol, who is chasing Gil Dong, shows a curious expression toward the figure he has been seeking. His cautiously outstretched hand, as if worried Hong Eun Jo might flee, adds a quiet tension.

Meanwhile, the line between the two characters—“I want to go with you, wherever the end may be”—teases at the relationship between Hong Eun Jo and Yi Yeol. Instead of drifting apart, they appear to be taking their next steps toward each other, teasing at how they meet, and where their shared journey will ultimately lead.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

