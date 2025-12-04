Shin Sia Is A Student Who Forgets Her Memories Every Day In New Romance Film

Upcoming film “Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” (literal translation) has unveiled new stills!

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” is a romance film about Seo Yoon (Shin Sia), who loses her memory every day, and Jae Won (Choo Young Woo), who works to fill those lost memories as they protect and remember each other. It is an adaptation of the Japanese novel of the same name, reimagined with a distinctly Korean sensibility.

Shin Sia plays Han Seo Yoon, who suffers from anterograde amnesia and loses her memory every day. Despite this, she is a playful girl who keeps her positive energy and tries to enjoy each moment. Seo Yoon then, by chance, meets Jae Won, who confesses his feelings to her, giving her new thrills every day.

Shin Sia brings Seo Yoon to life with her subtle gaze, from everyday moments chatting with friends in the school cafeteria to the confused emotions and fragile inner world of Seo Yoon, who has just woken up with no memory.

While Seo Yoon is cheerful in everything she does, she carries her own pain, and her days change when Jae Won unexpectedly enters her life.

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” will hit theaters on December 24.

Until then, watch Shin Sia in “The Old Woman with the Knife”:

