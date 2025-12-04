Lee Joo Bin Transforms Into An Emotionally Distant High School Teacher In New Drama “Spring Fever”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has unveiled the first glimpse of Lee Joo Bin in character!

“Spring Fever” is a heart-warming romance about the emotionally cold teacher Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin) and the passionate Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun).

Lee Joo Bin plays Yoon Bom, a mysterious high school teacher who piques the curiosity of the townspeople. Once popular and beloved in Seoul for her talent, Yoon Bom shuts herself off emotionally after a shocking incident and moves to a small school in the provinces. She now teaches at Shinsu High School and lives as a self-imposed outsider, leaving those around her with more questions than answers.

Fully transformed into a teacher, Lee Joo Bin shows off her dazzling beauty while leaving a strong impression with her seemingly closed-off gaze. Reflecting Yoon Bom’s belief—“Let’s not smile, be happy, or feel joy”—the still below hints at a complete transformation from her former self.

As the story progresses, Lee Joo Bin is expected to delicately portray Yoon Bom’s gradual transformation from a withdrawn state into a brighter version of herself. From her hardened outsider mode to moments as a storyteller who makes everyone laugh whenever she speaks, she will showcase a wide range of acting.

“Spring Fever” is set to premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Meanwhile, watch Lee Joo Bin in “Gaduri Restaurant”:

Watch Now

Source (1)