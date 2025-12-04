Jang Ki Yong Observes A Sleeping Ahn Eun Jin With Tender Eyes In 'Dynamite Kiss'

“Dynamite Kiss” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

The newly released stills from episode 8 instantly send viewers’ heart rates soaring. On a remote island with the ferry service cut off, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim end up having to spend the night in the same room.

Upon seeing Go Da Rim—fresh-faced after washing up and at ease—Gong Ji Hyeok’s eyes widen, unable to hide his surprise. As the two gaze at each other, sparks crackle—just like during their first kiss.

Lying side by side, the air between them changes. Gong Ji Hyeok gazes softly at the sleeping Go Da Rim. In the tentative fingertips that dare not touch and the silently lowered eyes, all of his feelings are laid bare. Viewers are curious to find out how they end up sleeping in the same room and what change this one night will bring to their emotional arc.

The production team remarked, “Forced to bunk in the same room, their emotions trace their most dangerously swoon-worthy arc yet.” They continued, “Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin’s peak chemistry and dopamine-exploding tension will deliver both butterflies and laughs to viewers.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” airs on December 4 at 9 p.m. KST.

