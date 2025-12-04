Jung Chaeyeon In Talks To Star In Remake Of Classic K-Drama 'M'

Actress Jung Chaeyeon is in talks to star in a new drama series!

On December 4, a media outlet reported that the actress will star in a leading role in the new drama “M: Reboot” (literal title).

In response to the report, Jung Chaeyeon’s agency BH Entertainment stated that she received an offer to star in the drama “M: Reboot” and is currently reviewing it.

“M: Reboot” is a remake of MBC’s hit drama “M,” a 10-episode horror series starring Shim Eun Ha that aired in 1994. At the time, the drama garnered an average viewership rating 38.6 percent, peaking as high as 50 percent, and lead actress Shim Eun Ha rose to stardom through the series.

“M: Reboot” will be adapted into a modern sci-fi horror thriller tailored for the global market in 2025. BIG OCEAN ENM, the production company behind popular dramas such as “Flex x Cop” and “Our Beloved Summer,” will helm production.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Jung Chaeyeon in “Family by Choice”:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)