Yoo Yeon Seok And Seo Hyun Jin Confirmed To Reunite For New Psychological Drama

Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin will be reuniting in a new drama together!

On December 4, MBC unveiled its 2026 drama lineup, which includes the new drama “Liar” (literal title), starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin. The two actors had previously been in talks to star in the series.

“Liar” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth.

Through the drama, Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin reunite after “Dr. Romantic.”

Director Jo Young Min, known for his delicate work on “You and Everything Else,” takes the helm, aiming to deliver a well-made, intense psychological drama.

Stay tuned for more updates!

