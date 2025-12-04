Jung Kyung Ho And So Ju Yeon Talk About Their Upcoming Drama 'Pro Bono'

Jung Kyung Ho and So Ju Yeon have shared their thoughts on their upcoming drama “Pro Bono”!

“Pro Bono” is a chaotic courtroom drama about a materialistic judge obsessed with success who unexpectedly becomes a public interest lawyer. Jung Kyung Ho will star as Kang David, a former judge who winds up trapped in a large law firm’s overlooked pro bono team, which earns zero revenue. There, he meets public interest lawyer Park Ki Bbeum (So Ju Yeon), a member of the pro bono team who actually cares about the public good.

In contrast to the self-absorbed Kang David, who is struggling to regain his lost reputation and success, Park Ki Bbeum is a law nerd who is driven by a genuine love of law and who strives to protect vulnerable members of society. With their drastically different goals, backgrounds, and perspectives, Kang David and Park Ki Bbeum rarely see eye to eye on anything, leading to constant conflict and heated discussions within the pro bono team.

When asked to grade his on-screen chemistry with So Ju Yeon, Jung Kyung Ho gave it a perfect score. He explained, “It felt like the pure energy that So Ju Yeon brings to the character of Park Ki Bbeum energized my own character, Kang David. Our teamwork was truly great.”

So Ju Yeon likewise gave her chemistry with Jung Kyung Ho a perfect score. “It’s 100 out of 100,” she said. “Jung Kyung Ho always waited until I was fully ready, yet naturally guided me whenever necessary. He also solidly supported my acting from all angles, which was very reassuring.”

Both actors also shared their thoughts on working for the first time with veteran director Kim Sung Yoon and writer Moon Yoo Seok, who is a former judge. Jung Kyung Ho said he had always wanted to work with both of them, remarking, “I was truly grateful for the opportunity to work with such a great director and writer. The atmosphere on set was always warm and friendly, so every moment was enjoyable.”

So Ju Yeon commented, “Director Kim Sung Yoon is a perfectionist with a great sense of humor, so I could absolutely trust him when he gave a take the ‘OK’ signal.” She added, “Writer Moon Yoo Seok’s script delivers its message very clearly, so I approached my role with the goal of conveying that message as faithfully as possible.”

“Pro Bono” will premiere on December 6 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

