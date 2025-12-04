Kong Hyo Jin And Jung Jun Won Confirmed For New Action Drama

Kong Hyo Jin and Jung Jun Won have been confirmed to star in a new MBC drama!

On December 4, MBC announced the cast lineup for “A Bona fide Killer” (working title), a drama adaptation of a hit webtoon.

“A Bona fide Killer” is an action drama that follows the story of a working mother with the most lethal job in the world as she fights to protect her work–life balance.

Kong Hyo Jin transforms into Yu Bo Na, a homemaker of five years with a husband and a four-year-old daughter—and an assassin who eliminates heinous criminals—who returns to active duty after a three-year maternity leave and navigates the chaos between her eventful family life and her perilous profession.

Jung Jun Won takes on the role of the husband determined to uncover his killer-wife’s secret.

“A Bona fide Killer” will be helmed by “Lovely Runner” director Yoon Jong Ho and is set to premiere in the second half of the year. Stay tuned!

Watch Gong Hyo Jin in “Hit-and-Run Squad” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or watch Jung Jun Won in “VIP” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)