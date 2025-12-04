Han Hyo Joo And Gong Myoung Confirmed For New Romance Drama

Han Hyo Joo and Gong Myoung are set to star in the new MBC drama “Your Ground” (literal title)!

“Your Ground” is a youth romance about a baseball player (Gong Myoung) whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting a former lawyer–turned agent (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field. The drama, centered on the passionate world of baseball, is already garnering attention for its storyline reminiscent of the film “Jerry Maguire,” which also depicted the relationship between an athlete and an agent. The drama will be directed by Lee Sang Yeob of “Yumi’s Cells.”

An MBC drama representative stated, “We have carefully curated our 2026 lineup not only to present top-quality dramas but also to reach viewers through a variety of genres,” adding, “In line with our reputation as the ‘Drama Kingdom,’ we plan to deliver an exceptional year with outstanding casts and production teams.”

MBC’s 2026 Friday–Saturday dramas will kick off with “The Judge Returns,” which stars Ji Sung, Park Hee Soon, and Won Jin Ah and premieres on January 2.

