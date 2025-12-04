Ahn Eun Jin And Woo Davi Mirror Each Other In Pink As Jang Ki Yong Is Caught Off Guard In “Dynamite Kiss”

Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, Kim Mu Jun, and Woo Davi’s tangled love square is set to explode on tonight’s episode of “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

In the previous episode’s preview, Gong Ji Hyeok shocked everyone by announcing to his family that he plans to marry Yoo Ha Young (Woo Davi) as soon as possible. As he is currently under the impression that Yoo Ha Young and Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun) are having an affair, he believes that marrying Yoo Ha Young would quickly put an end to their relationship and that this would prevent Go Da Rim from continuing to waver over him or getting hurt any further.

Go Da Rim, who harbors feelings for Gong Ji Hyeok but cannot express them and must continue pretending to be a married mother for the sake of her livelihood, is left to face the news of Gong Ji Hyeok and Yoo Ha Young’s upcoming marriage. How will she respond? Meanwhile, Kim Sun Woo—who also has feelings for Go Da Rim while being openly pursued by Yoo Ha Young—finds himself emotionally conflicted as he can neither feel relieved that his romantic rival is out of the picture, nor can he continue living behind a growing web of lies.

From Yoo Ha Young’s perspective, the situation is especially devastating. She already knows that Go Da Rim and Kim Sun Woo are not actually married, and she has been boldly pursuing Kim Sun Woo with her one-sided love. If she ends up marrying Gong Ji Hyeok under pressure from her parents, the first love she ever chose for herself with true determination will come to a heartbreaking end.

The newly released stills from tonight’s episode feature Go Da Rim and Yoo Ha Young in matching pink dresses, a visibly shocked Gong Ji Hyeok, and Kim Sun Woo gazing tenderly at Go Da Rim, heightening anticipation for the emotional storm ahead.

Will Gong Ji Hyeok and Yoo Ha Young really go through with the wedding?

The production team shared, “In tonight’s Episode 8, the love square between Gong Ji Hyeok, Go Da Rim, Kim Sun Woo, and Yoo Ha Young will finally erupt in full force. This will mark a major turning point in their relationships. Their love will be thrilling at times, fluttering at times, and heartbreakingly painful at others—so please look forward to it.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” airs on December 4 at 9 p.m. KST.

