Hahm Eun Jung Expresses Gratitude And Shares Stunning Wedding Photos

Hahm Eun Jung took to her Instagram to personally express gratitude and share photos from her beautiful wedding day!

On December 4, Hahm Eun Jung posted several photos and a video from her wedding ceremony on her personal Instagram account. In the post, she wrote:

So many people helped us. Thanks to them, we were able to carry everything out smoothly. Thank you. We’ll keep doing our work as usual, be considerate of one another, and strive to live even more diligently going forward. We are deeply grateful to everyone who took time out of their day to attend and to all who supported us.

Here’s a highlight clip from Hahm Eun Jung’s wedding ceremony!

Also check out more stunning photos below:

Congratulations to the happy couple!

