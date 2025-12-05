Kim Eui Sung Is Forcibly Removed From The Courtroom In “Taxi Driver 3” + Origins Of Rainbow Taxi Service To Be Revealed

“Taxi Driver 3” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Kim Eui Sung plays CEO Jang, the head of the Bluebird Foundation and leader of Rainbow Taxi, who serves as an ally in the revenge service, moving between light and darkness to help victims.

The newly released stills depict CEO Jang from 15 years ago, before the Rainbow Taxi revenge service began, heightening viewers’ curiosity. The photos capture CEO Jang seated in a courtroom. Observing the trial with a tense expression, he suddenly jumps up in shock to vent his frustration, only to be forcibly removed by court security. This raises questions about what happened to CEO Jang 15 years ago and what led him to start the revenge service.

In the upcoming episode, the Rainbow Taxi team will embark on a mission to solve their very first and only unresolved case from 15 years ago. Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) and the team struggle to uncover the secrets surrounding the death of Park Min Ho (Lee Do Han), captain of a university volleyball team, who is presumed to have been murdered 15 years ago but whose body has never been found. Viewers are left wondering whether the Rainbow Taxi team can make Park Min Ho’s murderer pay for their crime and reveal the full truth behind this ugly case that has been buried for 15 years.

Director Kang Bo Seung commented, “Episodes 5 through 8 were difficult to work on, but it was a story I absolutely wanted to tell, and it connects directly to the beginning of ‘Taxi Driver.’”

He continued, “Personally, I think the most negatively used phrase in Korea is ‘I don’t remember.’ I have often seen people selectively recall things depending on what benefits them, and even deny memory of events that happened recently by saying, ‘I don’t remember.’ For this episode, I wanted to approach it from the perspective of someone who must remember, or someone who desperately wants to remember. While one person may say ‘I don’t remember’ to avoid minor trouble, for another, that memory could be a matter of life and death. This episode tells the story of a man desperately holding on to his memory in order to find his son, in relation to an unresolved case on the verge of being forgotten.”

He added, “For the OST of this episode, an artist who read the script personally wrote the lyrics to capture the emotions they felt.”

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” airs on December 5 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

