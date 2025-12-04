Ahn Jun Won, Yoon Do Jin, And More Ask Mysterious Exchange Student Nonomura Kanon 'Will You Be My Manager?' In New Drama Poster

A new drama aspiring to be the 2025 version of “Boys Over Flowers” is on the way!

On December 4, the new mid-form drama “Will You Be My Manager?” unveiled its first teaser poster featuring its six main characters.

“Will You Be My Manager?” is a youthful coming-of-age story about Hirose Hana, a Japanese exchange student hiding a secret who transfers into the Management Department at Segi Arts High School—the only one of its kind in Korea—and becomes entangled with a quartet of heartthrobs from the Acting Department.

With rising stars from Korea and Japan on board, “Will You Be My Manager?” serves up the quintessential romance that is sure to thrill global fans. Nonomura Kanon, a Japanese model and actress, plays Hirose Hana, showcasing both bubbly energy and surprising twists to radiate boundless charm.

Ahn Jun Won, Yang Jun Beom, and Nam Min Su of the multi-entertainer actor group ASTEON along with Yoon Do Jin, who starred in the 2023 drama “Love Tractor,” appear as the four handsome students from the Acting Department. Known for their versatility in acting, singing, and dance, the four display distinct charms and prove their potential as global stars.

First up, Ahn Jun Won takes on the role of Goo Eun Ho, a confident, coolly aloof heartthrob who, as a child actor, starred in a hit film that surpassed 10 million moviegoers. In school, he maintains the top spot in the Acting Department.

Next, Yoon Do Jin plays Goo Eun Ho’s best friend Cheon Si Woo, whose personality is distinctly different—a warm, boy-next-door type.

Yang Jun Beom plays Kim Ba Reun, Hirose Hana’s cousin with irresistible puppy-like charm, while Nam Min Su transforms into a free-spirited character of the same name who usually sprawls in the back row but springs to his feet the moment the dopamine kicks in.

Consisting of six 25-minutes episodes, “Will You Be My Manager?” is set to premiere on December 12 and will be available to watch on Viki.

While you wait, check out “Boys Over Flowers”:

