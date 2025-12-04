Kim You Jung Stands At The Edge Of Collapse As Kim Young Dae And Kim Do Hoon Move In Opposite Directions In “Dear X” Finale

Get ready for the final chapter of “Dear X”!

Based on a webtoon, “Dear X” stars Kim You Jung as Baek Ah Jin, an A-list actress who climbs from rock bottom to the top of the industry by using other people. During her ascent to the top, Baek Ah Jin hides her cruel true nature beneath a beautiful mask, leaving behind a trail of the people she stepped on as she clawed her way to fame and fortune.

Previously, in Episodes 9 and 10, the arrival of the new character Moon Do Hyuk (Hong Jong Hyun) completely shifted the power dynamic. After falling into crisis due to CEO Seo Mi Ri (Kim Ji Young), Baek Ah Jin seized a chance at revival through Moon Do Hyuk. Driven solely by her obsession with reaching the very top, she even decided to marry him. However, behind Moon Do Hyuk’s gentle smile lurked a dangerous nature, while Baek Ah Jin grew increasingly worn down by anxiety and tension. Most shocking of all, Episode 10 ended on a blood-soaked cliffhanger as Sim Sung Hee (Kim Yi Kyeong) suddenly attacked Baek Ah Jin.

In the newly released stills for the final episodes, the eyes of Baek Ah Jin, Yoon Jun Seo (Kim Young Dae), and Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon) each reflect a different kind of sorrow.

One image shows Baek Ah Jin standing by the swimming pool where Moon Do Hyuk proposed—her hair drenched and her eyes filled with tears. When she reunites with Yoon Jun Seo after a long time, he watches her with a gaze that is both pained and cold. In the preview for tonight’s episodes, his urgent warning—“Before Moon Do Hyuk, you’re the one who’s going to fall apart. Why are you the only one who doesn’t realize how dangerous your position is?”—hints at yet another crisis looming over Baek Ah Jin.

Other stills capture a tense moment between Baek Ah Jin and Kim Jae Oh. With tears welling in her eyes, Baek Ah Jin looks at him in visible turmoil. Kim Jae Oh pulls her into his arms, gently comforting her with a resolute expression, as though he has made up his mind. In the preview, he declares, “Get a grip. I’ll take care of everything,” vowing to save and protect Baek Ah Jin, heightening anticipation for what he will do next.

Lastly, Baek Ah Jin’s striking appearance in a glamorous dress—reminiscent of the opening of “Dear X”—once again captivates viewers. However, her hardened expression and the image of her racing through the city streets late at night in that same outfit only deepen the mystery. Will Baek Ah Jin finally reach the peak she has so desperately longed for?

The final two episodes of “Dear X” will be released on December 4 via Viki.

