ZEROBASEONE’s Kim Ji Woong To Make Special Appearance In Park Seo Joon And Won Ji An’s Drama “Surely Tomorrow”

ZEROBASEONE member Kim Ji Woong will be making a special appearance in the upcoming JTBC drama “Surely Tomorrow”!

“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Kim Ji Woong will take on the role of Oh Goon, acting opposite Seo Ji Yeon (Lee El). Oh Goon may look like an ordinary college student, but he is actually a highly skilled character with exceptional abilities in gathering information.

Kim Ji Woong made his acting debut through the drama “The Sweet Blood” and has since steadily expanded his filmography with roles in JTBC’s “The Good Bad Mother,” as well as “Don’t Lie, Rahee,” “Convenience Store,” and “Pro, Teen.”

“Surely Tomorrow” is scheduled to premiere on December 6 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

