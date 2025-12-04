Chang Ryul Is The Irresistibly Unpretentious Neighbor Who Slips Into Seo Hyun Jin’s Heart In “Love Me”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me” has unveiled the irresistible charm points of Chang Ryul’s character!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Ju Do Hyun (Chang Ryul)—the man who lives next door to Seo Jun Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin)—may seem quiet and reserved at first, but he slowly and effortlessly seeps into her heart. Describing his appeal, Seo Hyun Jin shared, “Running into him again and again—it feels impossible to resist,” pointing to the realistic flutter sparked by a man-next-door romance.

With naturally waved hair, a loose hoodie, and a laid-back expression, Do Hyun perfectly embodies the understated charm of an unpretentious “man next door.” Without trying too hard, he naturally draws people in, leaving a subtle yet lasting impression that becomes his first and most powerful charm point.

Chang Ryul explained, “Do Hyun isn’t someone who consciously follows trends or tries to look stylish. He’s a character who’s only drawn to what he genuinely likes and finds meaningful.” To bring out the character’s personal tastes and sense of everyday life, Chang Ryul even imagined Do Hyun’s limited wardrobe when planning his styling, completing the character’s signature look with soft glasses and natural curls.

Another key charm lies in the power of his purity and sensitivity—his ability to open people’s hearts. Do Hyun is gentle, kind, and at times so pure that he even seems a little awkward. However, it’s precisely this quality that lowers others’ defenses and naturally invites them to open up.

The production team shared, “Do Hyun is a character who resembles the kind of man next door you’d meet in real life. He’s someone who deeply understands the emotions of others and responds with warmth. Chang Ryul’s own natural charm creates strong synergy with the role. Please look forward to the drama.”

“Love Me” will premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

