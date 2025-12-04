Eum Moon Suk, Kang Ki Young, Kim Ji Eun, And More Confirmed To Star In New Action Film

The upcoming film “H-521” (working title) has revealed its star-studded cast!

“H-521” is a chase action film inspired by a real-life incident in Almaty, Kazakhstan, with added fictional storytelling.

On December 4, the production confirmed the cast lineup of Eum Moon Suk, Kang Ki Young, Kim Ji Eun, Jung Jin Young, Koo Sung Hwan, Hyun Bong Sik, and Kang Shin, while also announcing that filming had begun in November. The movie is being shot primarily on location in Almaty, the site of the actual incident that inspired the story, further enhancing the film’s realism and immersive scale.

Along with the casting news, the production unveiled its first two stills, heightening anticipation. The intense images spotlight Eum Moon Suk’s striking transformation, revealing a side of him never seen before, while offering a glimpse into the gripping, life-or-death chase at the heart of the film.

Currently in the midst of filming, Eum Moon Suk shared, “I was drawn to the story because of its nonstop tension. Filming in a new system and a new environment makes every day exciting and nerve-wracking. I’ll greet audiences through this film next year.”

His co-star Kang Ki Young added, “I’m happy to be able to show a new side of myself through this project. With the director, fellow actors, and the entire staff working in great harmony, we’ll create a strong and meaningful film.”

Kim Ji Eun expressed her excitement as well, saying, “I’m so thrilled and nervous to be greeting audiences through the big screen.”

Meanwhile, Jung Jin Young shared, “Since this is by no means a light story, I’ll give my all during filming.” Koo Sung Hwan commented, “I chose this project based on my trust in the director. It’s an honor to be part of such a meaningful production.”

Hyun Bong Sik added, “I’ll do my best to ensure we have a fun and safe shoot.” Lastly, Kang Shin shared her determination, saying, “Working with senior actors I deeply respect is both exciting and nerve-wracking. Since this is a meaningful project, I’m approaching it with special determination.”

“H-521” is scheduled to hit theaters next year. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Eum Moon Suk in “The Midnight Studio” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Ji Eun in “Check in Hanyang”:

Watch Now

Source (1)