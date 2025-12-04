Han So Hee, Jeon Jong Seo, YooA, And More Are Dangerously Swept Into A High-Risk Heist In “Project Y”

“Project Y” has locked in its premiere date and revealed new character posters!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.44 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

The newly released posters introduce seven distinct characters, each paired with a line that offers a glimpse into their personality and role in the story.

Mi Seon, dressed in a flashy fur jacket as she runs somewhere in a rush, delivers the line, “If this goes wrong, we could really die,” emphasizing the dangerous situation she’s in. Do Kyung, staring into the cold night, declares, “If you’re going to live once, you should live it big,” revealing her determination to risk everything to change her life.

Ga Young (Kim Shin Rok) draws attention with a sharp gaze and the line, “Looks like you really caused a big accident,” while Hwang So (Jung Young Joo) exudes an intimidating presence with the warning, “Hold tight to your lifeline.”

Seok Gu (Lee Jae Gyun) shows his rough edge with, “You should know your place and live within reality, shouldn’t you?” while Ha Kyung (OH MY GIRL’s YooA) adds intrigue with the ominous line, “Get a grip. Your owner is me.”

Lastly, CEO To (Kim Sung Cheol) leaves a chilling impression with the simple yet weighty line, “It’s time to end this,” heightening anticipation for the intense story ahead.

“Project Y” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Han So Hee in “100 Days My Prince” below:

Watch Now

And watch Jeon Jong Seo in “Wedding Impossible” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)