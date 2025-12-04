Watch: Kim Da Mi Must Choose Between Her Son And The Fate Of Mankind In 'The Great Flood' Trailer

Netflix has released the main trailer for its upcoming film “The Great Flood”!

Set in a flooded apartment building, “The Great Flood” is a sci-fi disaster film that portrays humanity’s desperate fight for survival on the last day of Earth. Kim Da Mi stars as Anna, an AI researcher who winds up becoming humanity’s last hope.

The new trailer begins with security team member Hee Jo (Park Hae Soo) wondering aloud, “I want to see it. What Anna’s final choice will be.” The trailer then cuts to flashes of a devastating flood caused by an asteroid collision as Hee Jo declares, “The modern human race as we know it ends today.”

Anna learns that Hee Jo has been assigned to protected her because she must take on an important mission: the task of creating a new human race that would ideally return to Earth one day.

Following Hee Jo, Anna carries her son Ja In on her back to the rooftop in order to be rescued by helicopter. However, unexpected dangers lurk at every step of the way, from explosions to massive, all-consuming waves. Although Anna fights fiercely to protect her only son, who happens to be sick, she ultimately winds up losing him.

Anna desperately searches the building for Ja In and tearfully begs Hee Jo, “Please just let me find him.” But because Hee Jo’s mission is to rescue Anna, he stops her from looking for her son and insists that they will find him for her, leading to an intense conflict between them. The trailer ends with Hee Jo repeating his question about what Anna will do in the end.

Check out the new trailer below!

“The Great Flood” will premiere on December 19.

