'Dynamite Kiss' Kicks Off 2nd Half On Its Highest Ratings Yet

"Dynamite Kiss" Kicks Off 2nd Half On Its Highest Ratings Yet

Drama
Dec 04, 2025
by E Cha

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” soared to new heights as it entered the second half of its run!

On December 4, the romantic comedy starring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin hit a new all-time high in viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, the eighth episode of “Dynamite Kiss” rose to an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Dynamite Kiss”!

Watch Jang Ki Yong in “Now, We Are Breaking Up” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

Dynamite Kiss
ratings

Related

Similar Articles

Must Read