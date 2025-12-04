'Dynamite Kiss' Kicks Off 2nd Half On Its Highest Ratings Yet

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” soared to new heights as it entered the second half of its run!

On December 4, the romantic comedy starring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin hit a new all-time high in viewership. According to Nielsen Korea, the eighth episode of “Dynamite Kiss” rose to an average nationwide rating of 6.7 percent, marking a new personal record for the series.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Dynamite Kiss”!

