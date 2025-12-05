Watch: Sooyoung Becomes Her Idol Bias Kim Jae Yeong's Defense Lawyer In 'I DOL I' Trailer

ENA’s upcoming drama “I DOL I” has unveiled its main trailer!

“I DOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The newly released trailer begins with Maeng Se Na dreaming of meeting her bias Do Ra Ik one day, only to fail at securing tickets for his concert. She goes on to narrate, “However, I never imagined, even in my wildest dreams, that we’d meet as defense attorney and murder suspect.”

Maeng Se Na looks Do Ra Ik straight in the eye and asks him if he committed the murder in question. When Do Ra Ik passionately declares that he didn’t do it, Maeng Se Na immediately believes him—because as a loyal fan of 11 years, she knows that his highly questionable acting skills aren’t good enough for him to feign this kind of innocence.

Maeng Se Na and Do Ra Ik then appear to begin living under one roof, which leads to some awkward moments between the two of them. Do Ra Ik questions whether Maeng Se Na is really a lawyer, and in order to keep her work and personal life separate, Maeng Se Na does her best to hide the fact that she is a fan. Even as Do Ra Ik makes her heart flutter, she tells herself, “Get ahold of yourself, Maeng Se Na. He’s just a client. Your feelings don’t matter.”

Faced with protesters demanding that he be thrown out of his group, a vulnerable Do Ra Ik says, “Golden Boys’ Do Ra Ik is someone who deserves to be loved. But not me.” Maeng Se Na urges him not to give up no matter what, and Do Ra Ik later confesses, “Whenever I’m with you, I just… I just become myself.” The trailer ends with Maeng Se Na vowing to clear Do Ra Ik’s name of murder by proving his innocence.

Check out the full trailer below!

“I DOL I” will premiere on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

