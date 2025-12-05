Ahn Bo Hyun Melts Lee Joo Bin's Frozen Heart In New Rom-Com Drama 'Spring Fever'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has shared a sneak peek of the chemistry between its leads!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, the straightforward and manly Seon Jae Gyu, who isn’t afraid to show his feelings, launches a bold pursuit of Yoon Bom. Sparks will fly between the pair as Jae Gyu confidently charges forward and Yoon Bom counters with a defense of seemingly iron-clad walls around her heart.

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

