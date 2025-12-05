Woo Do Hwan Transforms Into An Elite Military Officer In New Drama 'Made In Korea'

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled stunning new stills of Woo Do Hwan!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

In his first modern historical drama, Woo Do Hwan takes on the role of Baek Ki Hyun, the younger brother of Baek Ki Tae. A top graduate of the Korea Military Academy and an elite officer of the Defense Security Command, Ki Hyun showcases a strong, disciplined exterior—yet his inner mind is shaken by a complex love-hate relationship with his brother.

The newly released stills highlight the character’s duality as an elite officer. In one photo, he appears with neatly styled hair, a crisp suit, and a gentle smile, perfectly capturing the refined atmosphere of the era. In contrast, another still shows him wearing a stern expression as he fixes his gaze on someone off-screen, exuding charisma and heightening the tension of the moment.

“Made in Korea” will premiere two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

In the meantime, watch Woo Do Hwan in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” below:

Watch Now

