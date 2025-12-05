Ji Sung Makes Different Choices After Traveling 10 Years Back In Time In 'The Judge Returns'

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Judge Returns” has unveiled three striking posters!

“The Judge Returns” tells the story of corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who lives as a slave to a powerful law firm before unexpectedly traveling back 10 years into the past. Given a second chance, he decides to seek justice by punishing great evils.

The first of the newly released posters captures the conflict between Lee Han Young, who seeks to redeem himself by striving for justice in his second chance at life, and Kang Shin Jin (Park Hee Soon), an ambitious judge who will stop at nothing in his quest to reach the highest levels of power.

The fact that the two men are facing in opposite directions hints at not only their differing understandings of what justice is, but the entirely different paths they will take in the future. After going back in time, Lee Han Young stands on the side of the light, while Kang Shin Jin is surrounded by darkness.

Another poster introduces the character of Kim Jin Ah (Won Jin Ah), a prosecutor seeking to avenge her father. Although Lee Han Young and Kim Jin Ah initially became entangled on bad terms, they wind up forging an alliance in their shared quest for justice.

In the poster, Lee Han Young and Kim Jin Ah face the same direction, hinting at their common goal, and they are also dressed in light colors that symbolize their commitment to “good.” Unlike these two characters, who gaze directly into the camera with their heads held high—suggesting they have a clear conscience—the nefarious Kang Shin Jin stares off to the side with a sinister expression and a dark suit that symbolizes his connection to “evil.”

The final poster shows Lee Han Young in his judicial robe, looking off-camera with a confident smile. Adjusting his glasses as if determined to see the truth, Lee Han Young promises to fully punish evildoers for their wrongs.

“The Judge Returns” will premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Devil Judge” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out Won Jin Ah’s film “Secret: Untold Melody” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)