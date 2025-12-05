Cho Sae Ho's Agency Denies Recent Allegations Of Involvement In Illegal Activity

Cho Sae Ho’s agency has released an official statement denying recent rumors alleging his involvement in illegal money laundering.

The company also stated that it is currently reviewing strong legal action in response.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello. This is A2Z Entertainment.

We would like to provide our official statement regarding the December 4, 2025 report titled “Cho Sae Ho Allegedly Linked to Organized Crime Involved in Illegal Money Laundering,” as well as related follow-up reports concerning our artist Cho Sae Ho.

The informant known as “A,” who is said to be the source of the report, claimed through their social media account that Cho Sae Ho is personally acquainted with Mr. Choi and has suggested that “Cho Sae Ho was directly or indirectly involved in Choi’s actions.” However, this is nothing more than A’s personal speculation, and we clearly state that it is not true.

Additionally, A has alleged that “Cho Sae Ho received money or expensive gifts from Choi.” This, too, is entirely based on A’s personal assumptions and has no basis in fact.

A2Z Entertainment is currently reviewing active legal action—both criminal and civil—against A for defamation through the dissemination of false information about our artist, as well as obstruction of business.

Furthermore, in order to prevent our artist’s activities from being hindered by the reckless spread of false claims, we will respond strictly and without leniency to the creation and distribution of baseless slander, malicious posts, false information, and rumors.

Thank you.