Kang Tae Oh Prepares A Special Surprise For Kim Se Jeong In 'Moon River'

On the next episode of MBC’s “Moon River,” Kang Tae Oh will move Kim Se Jeong with a touching gift!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama about a crown prince who has lost his smile and a woman who has lost her memory. When they wake up in one another’s bodies, they are forced to live each other’s lives while hiding their mysterious secret.

On the previous episode of “Moon River,” Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh) made the romantic decision to choose Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong)’s safety over revenge, revealing the unspoken depth of his love for her.

Newly released stills from the upcoming episode of the drama offer a glimpse of the blossoming romance between the couple. In order to avoid waking Park Dal I, the smitten Lee Gang thoughtfully sneaks out as quietly as possible.

Other stills show Lee Gang and Park Dal I sharing a sweet moment as Oh Shin Won (Kwon Ju Seok) and Yoon Se Dol (Han Sang Jo) look on. In a heartwarming display of affection, Lee Gang surprises Park Dal I with a special gift just for her.

To find out what Lee Gang has prepared for Park Dal I, tune in to the next episode of “Moon River” on December 5 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

