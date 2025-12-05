Melon Music Awards 2025 Announces Winners For Top 10 Artists

The Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2025 has announced this year’s Top 10 artists!

The first round of voting for the upcoming award ceremony took place from November 20 to December 4, with Melon users casting votes for the 10 artists who received the most love on the music streaming platform over the past year.

According to Melon, the final winners of this year’s Top 10 awards were determined based 60 percent on Melon download and streaming counts, 20 percent on users’ votes, and 20 percent on judges’ evaluations.

The Top 10 artists for the Melon Music Awards 2025 are as follows:

The Melon Music Awards 2025 will take place on December 20 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Check out the lineup of performing artists here!

Congratulations to this year’s Top 10!