Sooyoung Shares Unique Bonds With Jung Jae Kwang And Kim Hyun Jin In Upcoming Drama 'I DOL I'

ENA’s upcoming drama “I DOL I” has unveiled new stills featuring Sooyoung and the key people surrounding her character!

“I DOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

Jung Jae Kwang takes on the role of Kwak Byeong Gyun, a cold-blooded prosecutor and the fourth-generation only son of a long-established, prestigious legal family. He shares a troubled past with Maeng Se Na from their school days, and the Do Ra Ik case brings the two into sharp conflict once again. Meanwhile, Kim Hyun Jin plays Park Chung Jae, Se Na’s dependable ally and a private investigator.

A new set of stills captures the tense dynamic between Maeng Se Na and Kwak Byeong Gyun. Se Na is poised to punch Byeong Gyun’s cheek in one photo, while other shots show the two staring at each other with intensity. These images heighten curiosity about their ill-fated history as they reunite through the Do Ra Ik case.

In contrast, Park Chung Jae is shown working closely with Se Na, almost like her patient and steadfast “snail bride.” In one image, he snaps a photo with a gentle expression; in another, the two stand side by side wearing adorably sulky looks, teasing viewers with their bickering yet charming chemistry.

Sooyoung commented, “Jung Jae Kwang and I were college classmates. Getting to work together like this in a drama feels both nostalgic and exciting.” She added, “The way he portrays Byeong Gyun is so multi-dimensional that it brings a real sense of tension to the drama.”

Regarding Kim Hyun Jin’s character, she shared, “Se Na usually lives within walls of her own making, but Chung Jae is someone she allows inside.” She continued, “Kim Hyun Jin does a great job portraying the one and only person Se Na, who lives a lonely life, can rely on completely, without any barriers.”

“I DOL I” is scheduled to premiere on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

