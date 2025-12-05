Ma Dong Seok, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, And Lee Jin Uk Confirmed For New Spin-Off Film Of “Extraction”

Netflix has officially confirmed the production of its upcoming action blockbuster film “TYGO,” starring Ma Dong Seok, Lee Jin Uk, and BLACKPINK’s Lisa!

“TYGO” follows the story of Tygo, a mercenary who grew up as a child soldier. While carrying out a high-stakes mission, his close friend Lia—whom he considers family—is abducted by a criminal organization, pushing Tygo into a life-risking rescue operation.

A spin-off of Netflix’s hit film series “Extraction,” “TYGO” will expand the shared universe with new characters and a fresh Korean action storyline.

Ma Dong Seok stars as the title character Tygo, a mercenary who has lived solely for survival in war-torn regions.

Lee Jin Uk takes on a bold transformation as Arman Choi, a key figure within the criminal organization that stands against Tygo.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa plays Lia, Tygo’s close friend and a member of his mission team. Bound by a past of surviving life-threatening childhoods together, the two share a family-like bond. When Lia falls into serious danger during a mission, Tygo is forced into action. Following her appearance in HBO’s “The White Lotus” Season 3, Lisa will make her Korean film debut through “TYGO,” taking on action for the first time.

“TYGO” will be directed by Lee Sang Yong, known for “The Roundup 2,” “The Roundup 3,” and the upcoming “The Roundup 5.” The film is produced by Big Punch Pictures, led by Ma Dong Seok, alongside AGBO, the studio behind “Extraction” and “The Gray Man.” Nova Film and B&C Content, which previously produced Netflix’s “Badland Hunters,” will join as co-producers.

Ma Dong Seok shared, “I’m very happy that production is finally beginning on this project that AGBO and I have been preparing for years. ‘TYGO’ will add a uniquely Korean touch to the global ‘Extraction’ universe. I look forward to the day when we can show audiences around the world the explosive energy of ‘TYGO.’”

Lee Jin Uk commented, “As a big fan of the ‘Extraction’ series, it’s a great honor to become part of its universe. I’m especially excited and grateful to be working with Ma Dong Seok and Lisa. I’ll do my very best to repay this opportunity with a great performance.”

Lisa shared her excitement as well, saying, “It’s truly an honor to take part in this project, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such incredible actors. Starring in an action film has been a long-time dream of mine, and I’m so happy that my first movie role is in such an amazing production.”

Stay tuned for more updates on “TYGO”!

In the meantime, watch Ma Dong Seok in “The Roundup” below:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)