I.M To Sit Out MONSTA X’s Upcoming Overseas Schedules And 2026 World Tour Ahead Of Military Enlistment

MONSTA X’s I.M will not be participating in the group’s upcoming overseas schedules or their 2026 world tour as he prepares for his mandatory military service.

On December 5, STARSHIP Entertainment announced that I.M is currently awaiting his enlistment-related schedule. The agency also shared that he has been continuing rehabilitation treatment for his back pain.

As a result, I.M will not take part in MONSTA X’s future overseas schedules or the 2026 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR “THE X : NEXUS.” However, he will continue to participate in select schedules that do not place strain on his condition until he begins his military service.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello.

This is STARSHIP Entertainment. We would like to inform you of the following regarding the future schedule of MONSTA X member I.M. As a citizen of the Republic of Korea, I.M is currently in the process of preparing for his mandatory military service and is awaiting his enlistment-related schedule. In addition, as previously announced, he has been continuing rehabilitation treatment following back pain in accordance with medical advice, and at present, he is carrying out activities within a manageable range. Accordingly, we would like to inform you that I.M will not be participating in MONSTA X’s upcoming overseas schedules and the 2026 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR [THE X : NEXUS]. However, he will continue to take part in schedules that do not place any strain on him up until the time he begins his military service. We kindly ask for your deep understanding, and we will continue to fully support I.M so that he can focus on his health and fulfill his military duty in a stable condition.

We sincerely thank all fans for your unwavering support and love for our artist. Thank you.

