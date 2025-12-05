Yoo Jae Myung And Yoon Sea Discuss Their “Love Me” Characters’ Different Ways Of Loving

Yoo Jae Myung and Yoon Sea have shared their thoughts on how their characters begin to love again in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Love Me”!

“Love Me” is a remake of a Swedish original series by Josephine Bornebusch that tells the story of a somewhat selfish but perhaps more relatable family, where each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Yoo Jae Myung plays Seo Jin Ho, a neighborhood community center director who has spent his life hiding behind a constant smile. Though he appears calm on the outside, he is inwardly worn down to the point of emotional decay after years of silently carrying every burden as his own responsibility.

Yoo Jae Myung described Jin Ho as “a person who, even after fighting with family and getting hurt, quickly forgets it all because of his innate kindness.” His love is not expressed through anything grand or extraordinary—it resembles an “unconditional familial love,” the kind that opens each new day despite repeated mistakes and regrets.

However, after losing his wife and watching his world collapse in an instant, Jin Ho turns his gaze toward himself for the first time. Passing through an emotional turning point—realizing that “only when I am happy can my family be happy,” and that one must accept oneself before loving others—he slowly comes to believe that he, too, deserves love. His meeting with Jin Ja Yeong (Yoon Sea) becomes the starting point of that change.

Yoo Jae Myung added, “Jin Ho’s love is not a story that has ended—it’s a present-tense journey that continues to unfold every day,” hinting at the emotional arc of his character’s second chapter in life.

In contrast, Jin Ja Yeong is a warm-hearted, sociable travel guide. From the moment she first notices Jin Ho sitting at a travel destination with no trace of excitement on his face, her love can be summed up in a single word: “waiting.”

Yoon Sea explained, “Ja Yeong’s way of loving is not trying to rush the other person’s emotions, but quietly waiting by their side.” Rather than pulling the other closer, she simply remains there until the door opens on its own. That quiet patience becomes the force that sets Jin Ho’s closed-off heart back in motion.

“Love Me” will premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

