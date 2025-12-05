Watch: Choo Young Woo And Shin Sia Promise Not To Fall In Love But Do Anyway In New Trailer For Romance Film

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” (literal translation) has unveiled a heart-fluttering second poster and trailer!

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” is a romance film about Seo Yoon (Shin Sia), who loses her memory every day, and Jae Won (Choo Young Woo), who works to restore her memories as they protect and remember each other. It is an adaptation of the Japanese novel of the same name, reimagined with a distinctly Korean sensibility.

The new poster captures Jae Won and Seo Yoon on a school-uniform date, vividly conveying the fluttering excitement of first love. Under the warm sunlight, the two smile brightly while holding the glass-crafted pieces they made for each other, perfectly embodying the innocence and sweetness of young romance. The poster’s tagline, “I’ll remember this love tomorrow, too,” beautifully reflects the tender nature of their relationship.

The newly released trailer also captures the sudden rush of first love that sweeps through the two youths. Their relationship begins unexpectedly with Jae Won’s “fake” confession, after which they set a series of rules: keep their contact brief, avoid talking at school, and—most importantly—not truly fall in love.

Yet as they spend more time together, their feelings gradually deepen, and they begin to care sincerely for one another. As the teaser comes to a close, Seo Yoon’s line, “I think I broke the third rule,” followed by Jae Won’s reply, “I broke it a long time ago,” delivers a heart-fluttering moment that is sure to make audiences swoon.

Watch the trailer below!

“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight” will hit theaters on December 24.

