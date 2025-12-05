Cho Jin Woong's Agency Releases Official Statement Regarding Reported Past Crimes
Cho Jin Woong’s agency has released an official statement in response to reports about his past.
On December 5, Dispatch reported that Cho Jin Woong was involved in severe crimes including vehicle theft and sexual assault when he was in high school and was sent to a youth detention center as a result. It was additionally reported that he was booked for assault and drunk driving as an adult.
Following the reports, the actor’s agency released the following statement:
Hello, this is SARAM Entertainment.
We sincerely apologize for the concern caused by the delay in issuing our statement regarding reports about actor Cho Jin Woong, and we would like to share our official position.
After checking with the actor, we confirmed that there were wrongful actions taken during his years as a minor.
This is based on certain facts that have been verified though, and as more than 30 years have passed, it is difficult to fully ascertain all the circumstances. The relevant legal procedures have also already concluded, which presents limitations.
However, we clearly state that he was not involved in any actions related to sexual assault.
The actor also takes very seriously and deeply reflects on the fact that, even after becoming an adult, there were moments when his inadequate judgment caused trouble.
We offer our sincere apologies to everyone who suffered harm or was hurt due to the actor’s past wrongdoings.
We also apologize to those who have supported Cho Jin Woong for the disappointment he has caused.
However, regarding the fact that Cho Jin Woong has used his father’s name as his stage name, this was not for the purpose of concealing his past but arose from the actor’s sincere resolve to make a pledge to himself and become a better person, and we earnestly ask for your generous understanding regarding this.
Once again, we are truly apologetic for the concern that has been caused.