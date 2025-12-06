'Taxi Driver 3' Remains No. 1 As 'Moon River' Ratings Rise

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” was once again the most-watched miniseries of the entire week!

On December 5, “Taxi Driver 3” kicked off the third week of its run at the top of its time slot. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the hit drama took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 8.9 percent, marking the highest ratings achieved by any miniseries this week.

In spite of the stiff competition from “Taxi Driver 3,” with which it shares a time slot, MBC’s “Moon River” enjoyed an increase in viewership last night. The latest episode of the fantasy romance rose to an average nationwide rating of 6.0 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Taxi Driver 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And catch up on “Moon River” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)